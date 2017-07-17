$1M in marijuana found inside Ford Fusions

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WJHL) – Authorities say $1 million worth of marijuana was discovered in a number of Ford Fusions.

The cars in question were built at a Ford plant in Mexico and shipped to an Ohio dealership.

Officials are now trying to figure out who put the pot in the vehicles and who apparently did not retrieve it.

This is not the first time something like this has happened.

Police in Dilworth, Minnesota say they also found drugs in Ford Fusions made in Mexico.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is involved in the investigation.

 

 

