Groundbreaking ceremony for new Boones Creek school set for Monday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Boones Creek K-8 school is scheduled for Monday night.

According to a news release from the Washington County Department of Education, the ceremony will take place on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at the new school site located at 2225 Boones Creek Road in Johnson City.

Students, parents, faculty members, district staff, community leaders, as well as other elected officials are invited to attend the groundbreaking.

Last month, the Washington County Board of Education approved a guaranteed maximum price of $25.3 million for the school.

Commissioners approved that price cap on the Boones Creek school project on Monday, as well as voted to have the county cover the remaining $2.7 million for grading the property at the corner of Boones Creek Road and Highlands Church Road.

The commission also approved the allocation of funds the estimated $3 million grading work for the athletic facility, which will be built on the same property.

The total cost of the project is $28 million.

The new school is set to accommodate up to 900 students.

