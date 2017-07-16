Friends, classmates remember Greene County teen who died in accidental shooting

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Friends and family gathered Saturday afternoon to honor and remember the life of a Greene County teenager who died in an accidental shooting last weekend.

According to Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins, the teenager was holding a gun when it fired.

Wesley Blaine Banther was 17-years-old and would have been a senior at South Greene High School this fall.

Before Blaine was laid to rest Saturday, his friends came together to fix up his truck.

One of his friends, Joey Tweed, said the truck was important to Blaine, and that he had always talked about fixing it up.

Because he never got the chance, Tweed said they wanted to step in and make it happen.

“He would laugh, we all talked about it the other night how if he was still here, well he is probably sitting up there thinking ‘why couldnt y’all have done this when I was here, but I’m glad we got it done,” Tweed said.

Blaine’s friends and classmates gathered at South Greene High School Saturday to say their goodbyes before he was laid to rest.

