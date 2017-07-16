Despite theft LampLight camping trip made possible with community’s help

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – More than 80 kids from the Tri-Cities left for summer camp Sunday. This was a trip that almost didn’t happen after the money raised was stolen earlier this month.

The community came together to raise $25,000 after police say two people broke into the LampLight Theatre in Kingsport, stealing money, checks and credit cards.

Counselors said without the community’s help they wouldn’t have been able to send these kids to camp.

“Most of these kids don’t have stuff that every other person has,” said Chelsea Perry, a camp counselor. “They don’t get the regular experiences that we have because most of them are foster kids or kids that don’t have good family situations, so it’s great to know God is looking out for them and the community cares.”

Chelsea Perry knows the importance of this camp because she use to be a camper.

“It really hits home with me because I use to be a camper myself,” said Perry. “I come from a broken family situation so last year I was finally old enough to be a counselor and it just blesses you to see the kids and how God works in their life.”

Chelsea said this camp is called “I am accepted” for a reason, it’s all about showing campers they are loved and accepted.

Jocelyn Moss-Griffiths said the camp gives her a since of belonging. “I know that everybody kind of knows me and they want to be my friend and new people come and I try to be their friend,” said Moss-Griffiths.

Lamplight was able to send over 80 kids to camp this year, a number they said just keeps growing.

“It just cool you know, what humans may try to deter from something good happening, God is going to make it through if you’re faithful, he is going to provide, his words tell us he is going to provide for us,” said Breanna Terry, a camp counselor.

