Deputies arrest man for driving under the influence, child discovered unrestrained in vehicle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Deputies with the Washington County, Virginia sheriff’s office tell News Channel 11 that a traffic stop has resulted in charges being placed against the driver for felony child endangerment, along with additional traffic charges.

According to Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman, Sheriff deputies saw a white work van leave a business establishment in the 15000 block of Lee Highway on Friday night around 11:15 pm and enter a public highway without stopping to check for traffic. Prior to stopping the van deputies also observed other traffic violations committed by the driver.

Once deputies stopped the vehicle, they found 29-year-old Nicholas James Ward from Raven, Virginia. In the passenger side of the vehicle deputies found a three-year-old who was unsecured by a child restraint.

Ward was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and felony disregard for a child’s life. He was transported to the Abingdon Facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail where he was released on an unsecured bond.

The Washington County Department of Social Service was contacted and the child was released to his mother.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.