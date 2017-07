KINGSPORT, TN- Ethiopia’s Teshome Mekonen, who finished third a year ago, captured the overall win at the Crazy 8s 8k race in Kingsport Saturday in a time of 22 minutes, 41 seconds.

Bristol’s Stephanie Place was the first woman to cross the line, finishing in a time of 28 minutes, 20 seconds.

Johnson City’s Collin Jarvis was the top local athlete overall, finishing in 21st.