Lightning may have caused fire at Donelson hotel

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hotel guests say it appears a lightning strike caused a two-alarm fire Saturday morning at the Comfort Suites in Donelson.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at the hotel located near Stewarts Ferry Pike and Percy Priest Drive.

News 2 viewers shared pictures showing flames shooting from the roof of the hotel.

Several hotel guests told News 2 that lightning appeared to hit the building, igniting the fire, but firefighters said the official cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.