Lamplight Theatre fundraising hits $25,000 following theft; suspect still at large

Editor’s Note: The Lamplight Theatre’s president is Billy Wayne Arrington and not Billy Wayne Anderson.

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Nearly two weeks after the LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport was burglarized, the theatre has raised $25,000 to help replenish the stolen funds and the identified suspect is still at large.

That money raised is five times the amount of money originally stolen from the faith based theatre on July 4. $5,000 was stolen from the theatre’s safe, that money was meant to help children go to the theatre’s summer camp for underprivileged children across our region called “I’m Accepted”.

Friday evening, Kingsport Police told News Channel 11 the man wanted for the crime, 26-year-old Ridgemond Mosley, is still at large. Police are also looking for a possible accomplice or a second suspect who was also seen on surveillance video the night of the crime.

Last week we told you that the community raised over $10,000 following individual donations and spaghetti fundraising dinners. In a week, that number has doubled thanks to generous donations.

“A lot of tears shed, just a lot of mouths just gasping each day,” Theatre President, Billy Wayne Arrington said.

He said those donations poured in from our region and across the country.

We spoke with Arrington, theatre actors and summer camp counselors Friday evening as they were getting ready for the FunFest parade through downtown Kingsport.

Arrington, along with others were dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland.

Kristen Hutchins is a performer at LampLight and she adores spending time there.

“It’s my home away from home, these people are my family,” Hutchins said.

She was devastated to hear of the theft but she said she knew everything would work out.

“I knew God had a purpose for it, I knew there would be a great plan in all of this,” Hutchins said.

Arrington said it’s not about the money and it’s about changing the lives of the children who attend the camp. He said he knows the suspect, Ridgemond Mosley, saying he has a tender heart. Although money is no longer an issue, Arrington is hoping for some answers.

“It’s unresolved, there’s no period at the end of the sentence so it’s still open hurt,” Arrington said.

Arrington said it usually costs around $20,000 to put on the kid’s summer camp and with that extra money they’ll be putting it towards the kids’ back to school party and Christmas party.

The camp’s counselors leave tomorrow afternoon for Wafloy Mountain Retreat in Gatlinburg and the children are headed that way on Sunday.

Right now police are still looking for Ridgemond Mosley. If you see him or have any information on where he might be or a possible accomplice, call Kingsport Police Detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

You can also submit tips anonymously at: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/police-department/contact-us/

