Kingsport earns walk-off win against Johnson City

KINGSPORT, TN- A dramatic ninth inning Saturday night ended with a walk-off home run from Angel Manzanarez as the Kingsport Mets erased deficits of five runs and seven runs to rally past Johnson City for a 13-12 victory in Game 1 of the three-game series.

Heading to the bottom of the ninth inning, the K-Mets trialed by a score of 12-10. Both Kevin Halland Manzanarez blasted their first professional home runs to tie and win the game for the home team. Hall’s two-run home run drove in Anthony Dirocie while Manazanarez’s bomb was in solo fashion. Both home runs were over the left field wall.

Kingsport finished the contest going 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position while scoring four runs in the fifth, three runs in the sixth and three more runs in the ninth to erase the vast deficits they were entangled in throughout the night.

Courtesy: Kingsport Mets