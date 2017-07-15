Honolulu high-rise fire that left 3 dead like ‘horror movie’

By Published:
A Honolulu Fire Department helicopter flies near a fire burning on a floor at the Marco Polo apartment complex, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) – A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured.

All of the dead were found on the floor where the fire broke out, Fire Chief Manuel Neves said. Firefighters continued to go through the building to extinguish any hot spots and look for more victims.

A shelter was set up at a nearby school where about 50 residents had gathered.

Karen Hastings was in her 31st floor Honolulu apartment when she smelled smoke. She ran out to her balcony, looked down, and saw flames five floors below her.

She said the fire blew up and went flying out the windows before she ran to a lower floor to get fresh air.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s