Gate City, VA home destroyed in early morning fire

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL)- A home in Southwest Virginia is considered a total loss after it was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

Captain Logan McCracken with the Gate City Fire Department said firefighters responded to a home on Willow Street in Gate City just after 5:30a.m.

Captain McCracken said there was one person inside the home at the time of the fire who suffered minor injuries, but refused transport to a hospital for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters left the scene around 7:30a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

