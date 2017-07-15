CrossFit workout honors fallen Asheville firefighter

GATE CITY, VA (WJHL)- Saturday morning people gathered at an area CrossFit gym not only to break a sweat, but also to honor a fallen firefighter.

Captain Jeff Bowen with the Asheville Fire Deparment lost his life in the line of duty back in 2011.

Since then, a workout has been held annually in Asheville in Captain Bowen’s honor.

In addition to that workout, for the past two years events have also been held in the Tri-Cities region.

This year, event organizer Andrew Catron said they held a CrossFit workout in Gate City, Virginia.

“They can do heavy weights, they can do light weights, there’s a run involved, so it’s really just for people of all fitness levels. It’s more of a community event, to raise money for him, we have a lot of guys from the fire service and police service that will come out and do it,” Catron said.

All of the proceeds raised from Saturday’s event will go to the Bowen family.

