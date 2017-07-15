Cleanup from massive Florida sinkhole expected to take weeks

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Cleanup from a sinkhole that swallowed two homes in Land O’ Lakes on Friday is expected to take weeks, officials said at a press briefing on Saturday morning.

The sinkhole is about 50-feet deep and 225-feet across. Pasco County officials believe it is the largest sinkhole in the area in 40 to 50 years.

During the news conference, Assistant County Administrator for Public Safety Kevin Guthrie said eleven homes total were affected by the sinkhole. Two of those homes were destroyed. The other nine were tagged as unsafe for entry.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is helping the families whose homes were affected.

Pasco County is now shifting from a response to a recovery, including a hazmat cleanup due to the chemicals and septic in the water.

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the sinkhole had not moved for 17 hours. Guthrie said crews will continue to monitor the area.