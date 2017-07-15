Bigfoot, Stone Crusher grab wins at Thompson Metal Monster Truck Madness

BRISTOL, TN- The 2017 Thompson Metal Monster Truck Madness presented by Beef ‘O’ Brady’s did not disappoint as eight of the best monster trucks in the world put on a spectacular show at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Competing against seven other trucks, BIGFOOT, driven by Larry Swim, dominated the racing competition, defeating Avenger in the finale. It was BIGFOOT’s fifth consecutive victory in the racing portion of this event.

In freestyle, Steve Sims in Stone Crusher took home the victory after an electrifying performance. He scored the victory over Cory Rummell in Avenger, who posted 32 points. BIGFOOT and Hooked tied for third with 30 points each.

“You watch all these great performers and it does nothing but pressure you; I would rather go first,” said Sims, whose truck was last of the eight trucks in the Freestyle competition. “My hat’s off to all these drivers. All you great Tennessee fans, from here to Nashville, you guys have made us feel like we are at home. Thanks for spending all your hard-earned money to come out and watch us tonight. I try not to think too much about (what I’m going to do in Freestyle). I plan the first jump and then that’s it. I will watch the other guys and see what they do but once you get out there it’s like scrambled eggs. Then I just try my best to do a great job and give the fans a great show.”

Local favorite War Wizard, driven by Randy Moore, broke during the racing portion of the night but was able to make an appearance in the freestyle competition despite the early problems.

The night also featured hair raising stunts, highlighted by motocross exhibitions, the intense action of the East10DriftCars and Megasaurus dismantling junked cars in all his might. Guests were in for a treat as eight monster trucks, including Avenger, BIGFOOT, Dirt Crew, Hooked, Quad Chaos, Stone Crusher, War Wizard and Wrecking Crew, caused chaos around the infield of The Last Great Colosseum.

The monster truck course was built from scratch and completed the day prior. The impressive monster truck course, which consisted of multiple jumps and the fan-favorite school bus jump, featured 25 cars from the junkyard, 50 truckloads of gravel and 100 gallons of paint. Four individuals worked a total of 100 hours to complete the circuit.

Prior to the event, guests of all ages showed up for the pre-show Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Pit Party where guests were able to meet their favorite monster truck drivers as well as get autographs, pictures and a close up view of their favorite trucks.

Courtesy: Bristol Motor Speedway