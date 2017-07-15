Authorities: Pot dealer says he killed 4 men

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A marijuana dealer says in court documents he killed four men on his family’s Pennsylvania farm, shooting one of them and crushing him with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in a metal bin.

Cosmo DiNardo confessed Thursday and says in court papers filed Friday he wanted to set the victims up when they went to the farm to buy marijuana from him.

His cousin also is charged in the killings of the men, who included a Maryland college student.

