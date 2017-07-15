Authorities: Pot dealer says he killed 4 men

By Published:
This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, of Bensalem, Pa., an admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness who was charged Friday, July 14, 2017, with the killings of four Pennsylvania men who vanished a week ago. A second suspect was also arrested and charged in three of the deaths. (Bucks County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A marijuana dealer says in court documents he killed four men on his family’s Pennsylvania farm, shooting one of them and crushing him with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in a metal bin.

Cosmo DiNardo confessed Thursday and says in court papers filed Friday he wanted to set the victims up when they went to the farm to buy marijuana from him.

His cousin also is charged in the killings of the men, who included a Maryland college student.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s