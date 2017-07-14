Welcome Victoria Cavaliere to Storm Team 11!

JOHNSON CITY,TN (WJHL) – We have a new member of Storm Team 11.

Please welcome Victoria Cavaliere to News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.

Victoria graduated cum laude from Cornell University in May 2017 with a degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communication. She was born in New York, NY and was raised in Township of Washington, New Jersey.

Her favorite weather to watch? “Hurricanes!” she said. “I vividly remember being 4 years-old when Hurricane Floyd hit the east coast. It flooded my home and severely impacted my neighborhood. Firefighters evacuated my family in rowboats. Since them, weather has been my fascination and my passion. I’m thrilled to have been fortunate enough to turn it into a career.”

Victoria looks forward to learning more about the Tri-Cities viewing area, meeting our viewers and exploring the mountains. When she’s not watching the weather, she loves going to the gym, shopping, listening to music (country is her favorite, especially Sam Hunt) and playing with her cats (Captain and Tennille).

Take a look at this video below to learn more about Victoria.