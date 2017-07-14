Unicoi County mayor weighs in on NN Inc.’s plans to sell portion of company

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – On Monday executives with NN Inc. announced plans to sell a portion of the Johnson City-based NN, Inc., to Tsubaki Nakashima Co. This is the same company that bought out Hoover Precision Products and moved it to Georgia in 2002.

We spoke to Unicoi County Mayor Greg Lynch to find out what this $375 million transaction means for employees of NN, Inc. Erwin and Mountain City facilities, where precision components are made.

“We really need to look at this as a positive because the biggest hope is that they will stay, keep the manufacture facility here and I am very confident that that is going to happen,” said Mayor Lynch.

Mayor Lynch said he thinks this transaction will continue to benefit growth in Unicoi County.

We also spoke to a NN representative who declined an on-camera interview but described the transaction as “positive.”

