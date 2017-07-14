Two indicted after investigation into May cyclist death in Wardell, Va.

TAZEWELL, VA (WJHL) – Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Lee Dennis announced Friday that two people have been charged in the hit-and-run death of a cyclist that happened on May 18 in Wardell, Va.

According to a news release, David Earl Christensen, 54, of Burley, Idaho, was killed after he was hit by a Ford F-550 truck.

Christensen was cycling through Wardell, Va. on his way to Charlottesville, Va., where his wife was waiting for him to arrive.

According to the release, Christensen was traveling northbound on Route 19 which was about 2 miles south from the Virginia State Police Headquarters in the Wardell section of the county.

On Friday, Calvin Thomas Slate, 48, and Tammy Annette McGlothlin, 46, both of Hiltons, Va., were indicted by a grand jury in Tazewell County Circuit Court on July 11.

Slate was indicted on one felony count of hit and run causing death or personal injury.

McGlothlin was indicted on one felony count of hit and run causing death or personal injury while being a passenger in a vehicle and failing to report the incident.

“We have charged each defendant with the maximum charges the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia will allow in this situation,” Dennis said. “I am extremely proud of the countless hours the Virginia State Police have put into the investigation regarding this tragic incident that took the life of Mr. Christensen. I urge all drivers and passengers to report any incident they may find themselves involved in, regardless of the circumstances, and to be aware of cyclists on the road.”

VSP conducted the investigation.

