Talking Racing on a Friday morning

Late Model racecar drivers Tim Maupin and Dale Ball stopped by the studio Friday to talk a little Dirt Late Model Racing.
Maupin won the 2014 Crate Late Model Track Championship in 2014. Ball has won five track
championships. The latest coming in 2012.
These are the Crate Late Model Standings at Volunteer Speedway as of 7/8/2017
- Ross White – 191
- Tim Maupin – 178
- Josh Henry – 172
- Tim Byrd – 172
- Gary Crittenden – 168
- Bryson Dennis – 145
- Rusty Ballenger – 130
- Adam Tolliver – 103
- Vic Chandler – 87
- Matt Henderson – 63
For more information check out http://www.volunteerspeedway.com