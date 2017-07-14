Talking Racing on a Friday morning

By Published: Updated:

Late Model racecar drivers Tim Maupin and Dale Ball stopped by the studio Friday to talk a little Dirt Late Model Racing.

Maupin won the 2014 Crate Late Model Track Championship in 2014.   Ball has won five track

championships.  The latest coming in 2012.

These are the Crate Late Model Standings at Volunteer Speedway as of 7/8/2017

 

  • Ross White – 191
  • Tim Maupin – 178
  • Josh Henry – 172
  • Tim Byrd – 172
  • Gary Crittenden – 168
  • Bryson Dennis – 145
  • Rusty Ballenger – 130
  • Adam Tolliver – 103
  • Vic Chandler – 87
  • Matt Henderson – 63

 

For more information check out http://www.volunteerspeedway.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s