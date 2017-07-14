Talking Racing on a Friday morning

Late Model racecar drivers Tim Maupin and Dale Ball stopped by the studio Friday to talk a little Dirt Late Model Racing.

Maupin won the 2014 Crate Late Model Track Championship in 2014. Ball has won five track

championships. The latest coming in 2012.

These are the Crate Late Model Standings at Volunteer Speedway as of 7/8/2017

Ross White – 191

Tim Maupin – 178

Josh Henry – 172

Tim Byrd – 172

Gary Crittenden – 168

Bryson Dennis – 145

Rusty Ballenger – 130

Adam Tolliver – 103

Vic Chandler – 87

Matt Henderson – 63

For more information check out http://www.volunteerspeedway.com