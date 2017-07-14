Sullivan Co. man accused of multiple child sex crimes enters guilty plea

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Sullivan County man entered a guilty plea in court Friday to 22 counts related to child sex crimes.

According to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney Emily Smith, Gary Wood was indicted back in May on 27 counts of sexual crimes against children.

On Friday, Wood pleaded guilty to:

11 counts of attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery

4 counts of attempt to commit rape of a child

1 count of solicitation of a minor

3 counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor

2 counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct

1 count of exploitation of a minor by electronic means

It was negotiated during Wood’s plea agreement that he would serve 10 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21, where a judge will decide whether or not he will serve the full 10 years.

Wood will now also be required to register as a sex offender.

