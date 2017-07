GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greeneville Police Department officials said a man was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in front of Taco Bell on Highway 11E.

According to dispatchers and police, the man was hit around 4:20 p.m. Friday.

Police said the man — who was reportedly alert — was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

