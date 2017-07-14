Longtime Johnson City realtor, Kay White, plans to run for TN governor

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A long-time Johnson City realtor and active Republican party member in Northeast Tennessee plans to run for governor.

Kay White confirmed by phone to WJHL on Friday that she intends to make the announcement at an event at the Jonesborough Visitor Center on July 22 at 5 p.m.

White said she felt like the state needs a leader who is strong on issues and has good judgment in character when it comes to selecting cabinet members. Mae Beavers, who earlier this summer announced her bid for governor, had White’s backing until recently.

“I had meant to be in support of Mae,” White said. “Let’s just simply say there were some people associated with her team that I didn’t feel would be…. had the best judgment should she win and they be appointed to cabinet positions.”

White said she was not in favor of the recent gas tax that came with the Improve Act, was not in favor of Gov. Bill Haslam’s most recent budget and thinks less government is needed.

“I believe Tennessee needs a strong leader who can stand up for the issues,” she said.

White is also a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, whom she said needs the support of Tennessee’s governor.

White plans to continue working as a residential realtor, which she has been for the past 25 years, in a limited capacity during the campaign.