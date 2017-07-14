Larson’s NASCAR pole tossed out with inspection failure

By Published:

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) – Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet flunked inspection after qualifying on Friday and he was stripped of his pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Larson had turned a lap of 133.324 mph to win the pole for the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire. But NASCAR soon announced the latest penalty levied this week against Larson’s team. Larson’s time was disallowed because of an unapproved rear deck fin lid.

Martin Truex Jr. will start first on Sunday.

Larson had raced to the top of the field without his suspended crew chief. Larson’s team was penalized 35 points this week by NASCAR, erasing what had been a one-point advantage over Truex in the driver standings. Chad Johnston was suspended for three races because of a rear brake cooling assembly that did not meet standards.

Ganassi did not appeal the penalty. Tony Lunders served as the interim crew chief.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s