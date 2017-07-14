Kingsport police arrest man after multiple shots fired at teen in Borden Park

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A man is facing multiple felony charges after a teen said he was shot at several times at a local park.

The Kingsport Police Department reports around 6:30 p.m. they were called to Borden Park on Lamont Street in Kingsport.

A 14-year-old boy told police was walking near the park when he heard someone call his name. He said he turned and saw a man by the name of Tyrone Charles Taylor, age 30, coming towards him.

The boy said he knew Taylor and he had made threats to shoot him.

The boy told police he ran to a bathroom and locked himself inside. While in the bathroom he called his friend a 35-year-old woman for help.

When the woman arrived, the teenage boy got into the car and Taylor allegedly fired shots, at least three, said police.

None of the shots struck the victims or the car, and no one appeared to be injured by the gunfire.

The woman called 911 and drove to the Kingsport Justice Center to report what happened.

When police arrived they found Taylor they arrested him and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and felony reckless endangerment. He is currently behind bars at the Kingsport City Jail with a $30,000 bond.