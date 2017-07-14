Kingsport man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – After a three and a half hour search, police in Kingsport said they arrested a man connected to a stabbing at the Pinecrest Apartment complex.

Police were notified about a stabbing after a 44-year-old man arrived at the Indian Path Medical Center seeking treatment for stab wounds to the forearm and back.

Investigators said the victim told them he was visiting a friend at the Pinecrest Apartment homes when he and Shannon Bowlin, 41, got into an argument at the apartment.

The victim told police, the fight then escalated to a stabbing.

The victim said he went to his mother’s house and his mom took him to the hospital for treatment.

When police arrived at the apartment home, the scene of the stabbing, they found droplets of blood in the doorway and began searching for the suspect. According to an incident report, KPD K9 officer Nim helped out in the search.

KPD saidj, ust a few hours later, they found Bowlin in the driver’s seat of a black Jeep Wrangler – parked at the North Plaza Package Store on Lynn Garden Drive.

Police said when they ordered him out of the car, he did not comply and refused to follow instructions and they had to take him down to the ground in order to handcuff him. .

Bowlin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He is currently behind bars at Kingsport City Jail.

In addition, police found out after the arrest that there was an outstanding warrant out of Sullivan County for Violation of Probation