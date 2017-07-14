Johnson City avoids the sweep with an 8-6 win over the Greeneville Astros

JOHNSON CITY — Bristol Pirates looking for a 3 game sweep of the cardinals Friday night, but the Cards bats hot early up 1-0 in the first, Alexis Wilson shooting this one down the right field line and Luis Bandes scores on the rbi triple. Cards up 2-0 after 1.

Same score in the 3rd when Julio Rodriguez lifting this pitch high and deep to left center where Yondry Contreras can’t make the grab against the wall, Wood Myers scores on another triple and JC was up 3-0.

Pirates down 4-0 in the 4th when Johan De Jesus shooting a single right back where it came from, Paul Brands crosses the plate and Bristol now down 4-1.

Just too much from the Cardinals when J.D. Murders drives a single to left center where that’ll bring Bandes home and

Cards won 8-6.

