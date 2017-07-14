Investigation underway after body found on Mill Creek Road in Smyth Co.

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Teresa Barlow age 56 of 341 Mill Creek Road, Chilhowie VA, for the first degree murder of her husband Charles Ricky Barlow age 59.

On July 13th 2017 around 1:21p.m., Deputies from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office along with Officers from the Chilhowie, Saltville and Marion Police Departments responded to 341 Mill Creek Road and found the body of Charles Ricky Barlow with an apparent gunshot wound. Mr. Barlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this matter continues as several items of evidence have been collected and will be submitted to the Department of Forensic Science for examination.

Mr. Barlow’s body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Sheriff Shuler praises the efforts of all agencies involved in this investigation, as Officers from Marion P.D., Saltville P.D. and Chilhowie P.D. were present at the scene and worked together with his deputies to collect evidence, secure the scene and conduct interviews.

Several people have been interviewed in this ongoing investigation and the Sheriff requests that anyone having additional information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.

