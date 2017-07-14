Honda recalls 1.2M Accords; battery sensors can catch fire

DETROIT (AP) – Honda is recalling 1.2 million Accord midsize cars because a battery sensor can short out and potentially cause a fire.

The recall covers cars from 2013 through 2016 model years. Honda says it has four reports of engine compartment fires due to the problem but no injuries. All the fires were in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.

The company says the sensors on the negative terminal of the battery aren’t properly sealed from moisture. Road salt can get in and cause corrosion and an electrical short. A shorted sensor can heat up and possibly catch fire.

Dealers will inspect the sensors. Faulty ones will be replaced. Those without problems will get an adhesive sealant and will be replaced when parts are available.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

