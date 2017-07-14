Four Vols Earn Preseason Media Days All-SEC Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tennessee senior offensive lineman Jashon Robertson, junior wide receiver Jauan Jennings, senior defensive back/kick returner Evan Berry and redshirt senior punter Trevor Daniel have garnered 2017 Preseason Media Days All-SEC honors, as announced by the Southeastern Conference on Friday.

On Thursday, Robertson was named by the Football Writers Association of America to the preseason watch list for the 2017 Outland Trophy. The Nashville native has started 34 games during his Tennessee career and was a key part of a UT offensive line that paved the way to record-breaking offensive numbers in 2016. The Vols set program records in points scored (473) and touchdowns (63) last season and won their third consecutive bowl game by defeating Nebraska, 38-24, in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl. Robertson is the Volunteers’ most-experienced offensive lineman with 39 games played and 35 starts in his career. He is also one of the most versatile offensive linemen on the roster as he started 12 games in 2016 at left guard and worked at center for much of the spring. As a sophomore in 2015, Robertson helped the Vols rush for a 2,908 yards, which was the second-most in UT history. He has been an anchor of Tennessee’s offensive line since his 2014 freshman year when he started all 13 games at right guard and earned Freshman All-SEC and ESPN True Freshman All-American honors.

Jennings is coming off a breakout 2016 sophomore campaign in which he set career highs with 40 receptions, 580 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He made two of the biggest catches of the 2016 season. In the Vols’ 38-28 comeback win against Florida on Sept. 24, Jennings caught three passes for 111 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown down the right sideline that gave the Vols the lead in the fourth quarter. He topped that the following week at Georgia on Oct. 1 when he outleaped several Bulldog defensive backs to catch Joshua Dobbs‘ 43-yard Hail Mary in the end zone and lift Tennessee to a 34-31 victory. He also completed a four-yard touchdown pass against Texas A&M on Oct. 8.

Berry, who Athlon named a Preseason All-American, was a 2016 Coaches Second Team All-SEC Selection after averaging 32.9 yards on 14 kick returns. In the Vols’ win against Georgia, Berry returned a pooch kick 20 yards to the Bulldogs’ 48-yard line and, along with a UGA offsides penalty, helped set up Dobbs’ 43-yard Hail Mary to Jennings. Berry had a 100-yard return for a touchdown at South Carolina on Oct. 29. In 2016, he also tallied 12 tackles and one tackle for loss. As a sophomore in 2015, he ranked first in the NCAA and first in the SEC with a 38.3-yard kickoff return average and was named a First Team All-American by Walter Camp, Sporting News and Sports Illustrated. For his career, Berry has returned 49 kicks for 1,677 yards, a UT-record 34.2-yard average and four touchdowns. His 34.2-yard career kickoff return average is the best mark of any current player in the NCAA, regardless of division.

On Wednesday, Daniel was named to the preseason watch list for the 2017 Ray Guy Award. In 2016, Daniel posted a 44.6-yard average with 28 of his 70 punts inside the 20, 29 fair catches and 21 punts of 50 or more yards. His 44.6-yard average ranked third among SEC punters and his 70-yard punt against South Carolina was the longest in the SEC in 2016. Daniel was a candidate for the Ray Guy Award in both 2015 and 2016. Daniel’s 45.1-yard career punting average ranks fourth among active NCAA punters, regardless of division.