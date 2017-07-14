Dolly Parton’s TV movie ‘Christmas of Many Colors’ receives Emmy nomination

(WJHL) – “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” was among dozens of creative visual works to receive nominations from the Television Academy.

The nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards was announced on Thursday.

Parton’s movie Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love received an Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Television Movie. The movie is the second installment of Dolly’s four-movie deal with NBC.

Dolly Parton said:

“I am so very proud and excited to have ‘Christmas of Many Colors’ be nominated for an Emmy award. Special thanks to my partner and executive producer Sam Haskell, a wonderful cast and crew, Steve Herek (our producer) and Pamela Long for a great script. And a special thanks to all of the many fans that watched it.”

The two-hour movie portrays the Partons, a family of humble means living in the mountains of East Tennessee. The family faces a devastating event—but they experience a Christmas miracle drawing the family closer together.

Jennifer Nettles, who plays Dolly’s mother in the movie, said:

“This project for me was a celebration of the family and the beautiful story of Miss Dolly Parton. Each day I played Avie Lee Parton was a joy. For “Christmas of Many Colors” to be nominated and celebrated further by the Emmy’s, thrills me.”

Watch the Emmys on Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS.