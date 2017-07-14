Chris Blue fever: Tennessee Theatre opens 3rd show after 2 sell-outs shows

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It is safe to say Chris Blue fever has hit Knoxville!

The winner of “The Voice” decided he wanted to kick-off the start of his tour in his home-town of Knoxville on Friday, September 8. However, after tickets sold out in under 10 minutes, the Tennessee Theatre announced they were opening a second show.

Tickets for his second show went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and that show sold out in less than 30 minutes. Now the theatre has decided to open a third show for Blue fans on Sunday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, but the Tennessee Theatre recommends fans don’t wait to long to get tickets as they are in high demand.

“He is well on his way to selling out all 3 shows,” said Lila Honaker with the Tennessee Theater. “Fans have been surprised at how quickly the shows have sold out and some have not been able to get tickets on their first try. This is a testament to the great hometown support he has and the level of excitement and anticipation our community has for his shows!”

Llila said they have sold over 1500 tickets for the first and second shows. The third show, which went on sale Friday morning, has sold over 1,000 tickets so far.

“We’ve had a handful of shows in the past that have accomplished this, but it is not common. The amount of excitement and support Chris has received has been amazing,” added Lila.

Another sell out at the @TNTheatre !!!! We've added ANOTHER show!!! You can get tickets to #ChrisBlue3 now: https://t.co/rhPlADpKmw — Chris Blue (@Chrisbluelive) July 14, 2017