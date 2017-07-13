WCSO investigators working to identify two suspects in auto burglary spree

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two people involved in an auto burglary spree on McKinley Road early Wednesday morning.

According to WCSO news release, investigators obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, which showed a man and woman using a stolen credit card to purchase grocery items.

Investigators said in addition to the auto burglary spree, a 2005 gold Ford Explorer with a Tennessee tag of 5284MY was taken from the area where the auto burglaries occurred.

Anyone with information that could identify the suspects shown, or know the whereabouts of the stolen Explorer, is asked to call WCSO’s Criminal Investigation Division at 788-1414.

