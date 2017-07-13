Trio sentenced to prison for medicaid fraud scheme

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Three people who pleaded guilty in a medicaid fraud scheme will spend years in prison after learning their punishments in federal court in Abingdon, Va.

Bristol, Va. investigators called it a horrific child abuse case in which Bryan and Melissa Harr were accused of keeping their children locked in a filthy room, while pocketing money in that fraud scheme.

Investigators said the couple hired Deborah Branch to care for their disabled son. Instead, Branch turned in time sheets for services she never provided.

On Thursday, Branch was sentenced to six years in prison.

Federal prosecutors told us Bryan Harr will spend four years in prison, while Melissa Harr was sentenced to three years.

