Three Dobyns-Bennett baseball players sign National Letters of Intent

KINGSPORT — They were putting pen to paper this afternoon at Dobyns-Bennett high school.

Indians first baseman Ivan Phillips who batted .276 with 6 home runs, 29 rbi’s will play the next 2 seasons with Walters State.

Joining him on the Senators baseball team will be his teammate Daniel Starnes.

The Indians pitcher who was the 2017 player of the year was 4-2 on the mound while batting 373 with 16 doubles, 7 homeruns and 51 rbi’s.

And teammate Chaz Kimbril also put his name on the dotted line when he signed with covenant college. Last season Kimbril had a 295 batting average with 29 runs scored.

Advertisement