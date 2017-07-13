Tad Cummins waives right to speedy trial, wants it pushed back

WKRN staff Published:
In this April 20, 2017 photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is Tad Cummins. A 15-year-old Tennessee student who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher and taken to California is back home, a lawyer for the girl's family said Friday, April 21, 2017. The girl is being evaluated and treated by mental health experts specializing in trauma, lawyer Jason Whatley said in a press release. Authorities credit the caretaker of a remote northern California property for helping police find her and arrest her alleged abductor, fired teacher Tad Cummins. (Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins filed two motions Wednesday to waive his rights to a speedy trial and ask it be continued to a later date.

The former Maury County teacher, who is accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student and traveling to northern California, is currently set to go to trial on July 25.

Cummins faces two federal charges in the case of obstruction of justice and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activities. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in late May.

Previous storyTad Cummins trial scheduled to begin in late July

The 50-year-old is now asking the judge to have his trial continued to January 2018, saying in light of how serious the charges are, more time is needed to “conduct additional research and investigation.”

If convicted, Cummins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, up to life.

He also faces charges in Tennessee of kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas while at school.

The 50-year-old has remained in custody since his arrest on April 20. Thomas was returned safely to her family.

