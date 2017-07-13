State health officials to hold public hearing on MSHA, Wellmont COPA application at Northeast State next week

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A public hearing will be held next week, which is the latest step in the proposed merger between our region’s two largest health providers.

The Tennessee Department of Health will hold the hearing next Tuesday, July 18 at Northeast State Community College in Blountville.

Everyone is encouraged to come and voice their opinion on the application for a Certificate of Public Advantage (or COPA) from Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. inside the Northeast State auditorium.

Anyone who wishes to speak will be allowed three minutes to do so. You may also submit comments by emailing tn.health@tn.gov.

The state of Tennessee has until September 19 to make a decision regarding the COPA application.

Virginia has set a deadline to make a decision on the merger by Sept. 15.

