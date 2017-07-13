State agrees to review disparity linked to paddling of students with disabilities

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee’s Office of Research and Education Accountability has agreed to move forward with a review of the use of corporal punishment on students with disabilities following our Community Watchdog investigation.

Two members of the Senate Education Committee requested the review earlier this week after our investigation identified more than two dozen schools in Northeast Tennessee that paddled students with disabilities at a higher rate than their peers.

“Yesterday we called both of their offices and informed them we would be looking into the issue that they asked us to review,” Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Public Information Officer John Dunn said. “We received their request, we evaluated it and determined it is something we could do. We informed both of their offices that we would begin that review.”

