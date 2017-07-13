One Greene Co. escaped inmate caught, another still at large

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – One of two Greene County inmates who escaped custody recently has been caught in Florida.

According to Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins, Charles Lawson was captured in Plant City, Fla., just outside Tampa.

Lawson was one of two inmates who recently escaped from the Greene County jail while on work detail out in the community. The other inmate being sought is Rex Gray.

Hankins temporarily suspended the work program and amended it to provide more oversight. Inmates are once again allowed to work out in the community but only Monday through Friday rather than on weekends, too, which was previously permitted.

If you have any information that could help the Greene County Sheriff’s Department find Rex Gray, you are asked to call 423-798-1800 or call your local law enforcement agency.