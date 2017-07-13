New psychiatric care, substance abuse treatment facility coming to Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – On Thursday, Strategic Behavioral Health hosted a groundbreaking for a new psychiatric care and substance abuse treatment facility.

Creekside Behavioral Health is slated to open in 2018 after approximately 12 months of construction.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured remarks from elected officials as well as company leadership.

The public got a chance to see how this facility would offer a different approach for the treatment of those will mental disabilities.

President of Strategic Behavioral Health Jim Shaheen said short-term care doesn’t always work with patients.

“Our commitment to patients and families after they are discharged from the program both put our 72 hour follow up which is a critical time for these types of patients as well as our outcome studies are very helpful for patients to continue them along the road to recovery,” Shaheen said.

The state-of-the-art, 72-bed facility will offer inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors, as well as substance abuse treatment for adults.

There will also be 200-250 new jobs available after construction of the facility is complete.

