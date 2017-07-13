Monster Truck Madness returns to Bristol this weekend

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Monster Truck Madness returns to Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

You will see some of the most popular monster trucks flying, crushing and destroying everything in their path.

Some of the trucks that will be competing include War Wizard, Bigfoot, Avenger, and Stone Crusher.

There will be a truck race, followed by the freestyle event.

BMS Vice President, Julie Bennett said this is something for the entire family.

“It’s so much fun. So many kids look forward to this every single year and great memories get made anytime we have an event at Bristol Motor Speedway, but monster trucks is a family tradition for a lot of families in our area,” Bennett said.

Gates open at 5 o’clock Saturday evening with a pit party.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets Thursday and Friday are $20 for adults.

On the day of the event tickets are $25.

Kids tickets are $5.

