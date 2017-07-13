Man rams Johnson City police cars with head, allegedly inhaled carburetor cleaner

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Police in Johnson City say a man rammed police cars with his head after he inhaled carburetor cleaner.

It happened Wednesday morning around 4:00 a.m. near the Arby’s and Burger King restaurants located on South Roan Street, where it crosses University Parkway.

Police said a taxi driver called about a man acting strangely in a parking lot.

A police report says 36-year-old Gerald Harris rammed a taxi with his head and then several police cars, once offices go on the scene.

The report indicates he may have caused nearly $1000 in damage.

Herald was arrested and taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where he was later released. Afterwards, he was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond and charged with two counts of felony vandalism and unlawful inhaling of a substance.

He’s expected to appear in sessions court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.