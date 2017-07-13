Kingsport’s Fun Fest officially kicks off on Friday

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Fun Fest officially kicks off in Kingsport on Friday.

This is the event’s 37th year.

Festivities will kick off with Mardi Gras at 11:30 Friday morning with a bead toss happening every hour.

Then at 6:30 that evening will be the Fun Fest Parade.

On Saturday will be the Crazy 8s Race and later next week will kick off the Taste of the Tri-Cities and some big concerts.

“We have Jeremy Camp starting off Thursday night, followed back Rick Springfield Friday, and closing off with the Eastman concert with Huey Lewis and the News,” Carlos Carvajal, Fun Fest Chairman said.

There are dozens of other events happening next week.

