Investigation underway after body found on Mill Creek Road in Smyth Co.

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Smyth County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a body was found in the 300 block of Mill Creek Road Thursday.

According to a news release, when deputies arrived on-scene, they found the body of a white male and secured the scene.

Sheriff’s Office officials said investigators are currently processing what they are calling a suspicious death.

The body was taken to the Roanoke Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The person’s identity has not yet been released, pending the notification of next of kin.

According to the release, the sheriff’s office said it will release more information as the investigation progresses.

