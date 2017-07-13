Hokies head to Charlotte for the ACC Football Kickoff

BLACKSBURG – Along with their fellow teams from the ACC’s Coastal Division, Virginia Tech football student-athletes Andrew Motuapuaka and Cam Phillips and head coach Justin Fuente will be in front of the media tomorrow, July 14, for the official start of the 2017 season at the ACC Football Kickoff.

Tech fans will have multiple options for coverage as the Hokies discuss the upcoming season from the Charlotte Westin in Charlotte, N.C.

On social media, fans can follow @VT_Football on Twitter and the username HokieSports on Snapchat for up-to-the-minute photos, videos and quotes from the players and Coach Fuente. HokieVision will provide highlights of the day’s festivities with Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop calling the action on-site. Jimmy Robertson will provide written coverage for HokieSports.com. For the latest from all the ACC schools in Charlotte, you can follow the official hashtag at #ACCKickoff.

ESPNU will air two 90-minute shows from ACC Football Kickoff on Thursday, July 13 (4 p.m. ET) and Friday, July 14 (2:30 p.m.). Chris Cotter will host from the Westin alongside analyst Tom Luginbill. All 14 ACC head coaches will be interviewed on set over the two days. ACC Commissioner John Swofford will also join Cotter and Luginbill on set to discuss the upcoming season.

Additionally, ACC Network Extra will carry every coach and the commissioner’s media addresses on Friday (9:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

Fuente earned consensus ACC Coach of the Year honors in 2016, guiding the Hokies to a 10-4 record and the ACC Coastal Division title in his initial season in Blacksburg. Dating back to the 1999 season when Frank Beamer coached Virginia Tech to its first-ever 11-win season and a berth in the national championship game, only Oklahoma (14) has registered more seasons with double-digit victories than Virginia Tech (12).