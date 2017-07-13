Gov. McAuliffe to lead governors’ meeting, promote cybersecurity

By Sarah Breuner Published:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is set to head to Rhode Island for meetings with other governors on healthcare, cyber security and other issues.

McAuliffe is attending the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence, which runs from Thursday to Saturday.

As chairman of the NGA, McAuliffe will introduce Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before they speak to the group.

The NGA says it is expecting more than 30 governors to attend.

Scheduled topics of discussion include international trade, the opioid epidemic and cybersecurity, which McAuliffe has made a priority for the group.

This will be McAuliffe’s final NGA meeting. His term in office expires in January.

____

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s