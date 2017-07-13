Georgia man dies in boating accident at Hawkins County lake

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – State wildlife officials report a man lost his life in a boating accident on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County on Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says around 10:30 p.m., a 70-year-old man from Rome, GA was operating a boat on Cherokee Lake when it struck a partially submerged silo. The crash happened just up the stream from the TWRA Quarryville Boat Access Area.

Officials said the victim had been fishing before the crash.

TWRA says it is investigating the crash and they are working on notifying his relatives.