Former Sullivan East pitcher Hunter Stratton holds the JC Cards to only 1 hit

JOHNSON CITY — Cardinals looking to get the bats going Wednesday night as they hosted the Bristol Pirates and in the

top of the 1st, Pirates strike first with two on for Matt Diorio he rips this pitch up the middle Ben Bengtson will score to go up 1-0.

Former Sullivan East Patriot Hunter Stratton on the mound for the Pirates and he had it going all night with the strikeout here to end the inning. Stratton goes four and two thirds striking out five and allowing only one hit

Top of the 3rd, Pirates Jason Delay crushes the first pitch he sees and its long gone to put the pirates up 2-0. To the top of the 4th with one on, Johan De Jesus crushes this pitch deep to left center for the two run homerun Pirates now up 4-0.

Pirates win over the Cards 5-0

Advertisement