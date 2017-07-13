Bristol Pirates score 8 runs in one inning to defeat JC Cardinals 16-7

JOHNSON CITY — Appalachian league baseball tonight and Johnson City and Bristol was the only game in town. Pirates came out of the gates on fire, leading 4-1 when Melvin Jimenez lines one into left field, Wadye Ynfante scores and it was 5-1.

Very next batter Yondry Contreras singles on the line drive to left field and that brings home Johan De Jesus, it was 6-1.

Several batters later Raul Hernandez (1) doubles on a line drive to left field and that scores Matt Diorio. The Pirates scored 8 in the inning and led 11-1. Bristol won 16-7.

