Blood Assurance gave ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine a 50 thousand dollar grant to develop a health survey to local high school students. The results of the survey are helping to provide information to local schools to help improve the overall health of students in our region. Dr. Liz Culler, with Blood Assurance and Dr. Kiana Johnson with Quillen College of Medicine is talking with Chris to tell us more.

