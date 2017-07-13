BLOCKED: Is there any way to stop Robocalls and unwanted telemarketers?

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) For Kathy Brearley of Jonesborough, it’s almost become a joke.

“During the last two weeks, I’ve sometimes gotten up to 27 calls in one day,” she wrote in an email to News Channel 11.

She’s not alone. Dozens of Tri-Cities residents can share similar stories of multiple unwanted calls a day. And for many of them, the frustration is heightened because they’re signed up for the Federal Trade Commission’s “Do Not Call Registry.”

Click HERE to see our previous report about the DNC list, how to sign up, and how to verify your number.

Why is this happening? News Channel 11 took that question to the Federal Trade Commission which runs the DNC registry, a service launched in 2003 to help consumers deal with what’s become the number one consumer complaint.

“The DNC registry has been and still is very successful in preventing unwanted telemarketing calls that come from legitimate telemarketers,” said Janice Kopec, an attorney with the FTC’s bureau of consumer protection which oversees the DNC registry and enforcement. “I know it’s hard to believe, but if you weren’t on the DNC registry you would actually be getting more unwanted calls than you are currently getting.”

Kopec says 230 million phone numbers are on the registry. People can sign up a http://www.donotcall.gov .

Companies caught calling people on the registry face a $40,000 fine per violation and possible prosecution.

“We try to find them, shut them down, and as appropriate to recover money from those law violators,” Kopec said.

As for why people on the registry are still getting calls, she says it’s because companies are increasingly willing to break the law to get access to consumers.

“We’ve seen more and more unlawful actors who don’t care about complying with the law blasting unlawful calls,” Kopec said. “Those are the folks that we really do try to target and go after in our law enforcement actions.”

So what do you do to block callers who ignore the law? After signing up for the registry, the FTC recommends you explore call blocking features.

CTIA, a trade organization representing mobile phone companies, recommends consumers download reputable tools and apps.

Click HERE for CTIA tips to reduce unwanted calls.

Companies like Verizon and AT&T offer call blocking features. Last April, AT&T said it had blocked its billionth unwanted robocall using a new program that detects violators. “It examines more than 1.5 billion calls each day for patterns that indicate robocallers,” the company said.

Verizon says its service called “Caller Name ID” has a “risk meter” for Android phone users showing the likelihood of fraud. The service costs $2.99 a month.

After you’ve done all you can do to prevent and block calls, the FTC asks consumers to limit interaction with callers while gathering enough information to report them through the FTC’s Do Not Call registry website.

Click HERE for the link to report unwanted calls.

“These folks are not beyond the reach of the law,” said Kopec. “We do try to find creative ways to get at them.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.